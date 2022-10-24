Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back

Former President Donald Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back.

Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground in the suburbs as he alienated voters with his pugnacious style and self-serving rhetoric. Now the party is trying to win back many of those voters with a focus on crime and economic discontent, traversing suburban battlegrounds here in Nevada, which is home to three competitive House races, a high-profile gubernatorial race and a pivotal Senate contest.

