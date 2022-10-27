Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday

Former President Donald Trump's legal defense team and prosecutors handling the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation are at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, in a secret dispute related to the unprecedented investigation.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump's legal defense team and prosecutors handling the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation met at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, Thursday morning in a secret dispute related to the unprecedented investigation.

CNN spotted the lawyers -- including James Trusty, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan for Trump, and prosecutor Julie Edelstein and several others from the Justice Department who are known to be on the case -- heading into a sealed proceeding before Chief Judge Beryl Howell at the federal courthouse on Thursday.

CNN's Sara Murray, Gabby Orr and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.