Trump knew voter fraud claims were wrong, federal judge says as he orders John Eastman emails turned over

A federal judge ordered the release of emails from John Eastman, a former Donald Trump attorney, to House investigators, pictured here in Washington, on January 6, 2021 saying the communications were made in furtherance of a crime related to Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

 Jim Bourg/Reuters/FILE

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release of emails from John Eastman, a former Donald Trump attorney, to House investigators, saying the communications were made in furtherance of a crime related to Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

"The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," Judge David O. Carter wrote.

