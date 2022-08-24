Trump Interior secretary Zinke lied to federal investigators about casino case, inspector general report finds

Former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and his then-chief of staff repeatedly lied to federal investigators about conversations they had with lobbyists, a US senator and Interior officials regarding granting permits for two Indian tribes' plans to build and operate a New England casino, according to a new report from Interior's inspector general.

 Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ultimately, inspector general Mark Greenblatt found Zinke and his chief at the time failed their "duty of candor" as federal officials.

