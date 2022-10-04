Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

 Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer.

His emergency request with Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices in investigations that entangle him -- at a time when the high court's legitimacy in politically explosive cases is under intense scrutiny.