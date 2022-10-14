Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena in written response to January 6 committee

On October 14, former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection. Trump is seen here in Arizona on October 9.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Friday does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social.

In a letter addressed to committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the former President doubles down on fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen and insists the committee should have instead looked into these claims.

