Trump deposition in Carroll defamation lawsuit set for October 19 as fate of case remains in limbo

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on September 17, is scheduled to be deposed in the defamation lawsuit brought by a former magazine columnist on October 19.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in the defamation lawsuit brought by a former magazine columnist on October 19.

The timing was revealed in a new court filing Friday as lawyers for Trump and E. Jean Carroll spar over whether the depositions should proceed after a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week.

