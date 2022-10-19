EXCLUSIVE: Trump considers allowing federal investigators to search Mar-a-Lago again

 Marco Bello/Reuters

Donald Trump's legal team is weighing whether to allow federal agents to return to the former President's Florida residence, and potentially conduct a supervised search, to satisfy the Justice Department's demands that all sensitive government documents are returned, sources tell CNN.

In private discussions with Trump's team as well as court filings, the Justice Department has made clear that it believes Trump failed to comply with a May subpoena ordering the return of all documents marked as classified and that more government records remain missing.

CNN's Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.