An attorney who was part of the defense team for then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial is now representing Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre in connection with a massive welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi, a spokesperson for the former quarterback told CNN.

Eric Herschmann said in a statement that he agreed to represent Favre after he did his "independent due diligence" and was convinced he did nothing wrong.

