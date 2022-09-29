Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference

Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Epshteyn is seen here in November 2020 at the RNC headquarters in Washington, DC.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn's testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election results in the Peach State. She was interested in learning more about Epshteyn's alleged role in helping to organize pro-Trump slates of electors in battleground states that President Joe Biden actually won in the last presidential election.

