Trump asks judge to reject DOJ's request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

On September 12, lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge to reject the Justice Department's attempt to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, pictured here on August 31, as part of its criminal investigation.

 Steve Helber/AP

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to reject the Justice Department's attempt to continue to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago as part of its criminal investigation, saying that the materials may not be classified and that his Florida resort is secure.

Trump argues that he has broad authority as President to declassify records, and that a former President should have "absolute right of access" to presidential records -- whether they are classified or not.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.