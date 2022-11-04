Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

Aides to Former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as a launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump here speaks during a campaign event on November 3, in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Two sources said Trump's team has specifically discussed November 14 as one possible announcement date, which would come less than a week after the midterm elections and just days after the former president's youngest daughter Tiffany is due to be married at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

