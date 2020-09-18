Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, completing 2020's list of Atlantic hurricane names

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic on Friday, marking off the last name on the 2020 list of Atlantic hurricane names.
The storm is just over 600 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. It poses no threat to land and is forecast to weaken over the Atlantic next week.
With Wilfred, the list of 2020 Atlantic hurricane names has been entirely used up for only the second time in recorded history. The NHC does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z because there aren't enough names to fill those letters.
To name additional storms, the NHC will use the Greek alphabet, so the next storm would be named Alpha. This has only happened once, in 2005 when the NHC had to use 6 letters of the Greek alphabet for a record number of storms. Two of them -- Beta and Epsilon -- reached hurricane strength.
"The 2020 season has been remarkable," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said. "Every tropical wave or disturbance seems to be developing into a named storm. This stretch of hyperactivity is extremely rare."
We won't have to wait long. NHC says Alpha is expected to be named later Friday when Tropical Depression Twenty-Two strengthens into a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico.
As of late Friday morning, the storm was about 285 miles south of the Texas-Mexico border with winds of 35 mph. There's an increasing risk of heavy rain and flooding along the Texas coast beginning Sunday, according to NHC, but it's still too early to determine what areas might see direct impacts of wind and storm surge.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy, a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, is in the central Atlantic. It's forecast to move north and could impact Bermuda on Sunday or Monday. It's expected to continue north toward the Canadian Maritimes, though parts of coastal New England could also feel impacts if the storm shifts further west next week.
CNN's Dave Hennen, Allison Chinchar, Haley Brink and Judson Jones contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.