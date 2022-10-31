Parts of Central America are bracing for approaching Tropical Storm Lisa this week as the storm is expected to bring with it hurricane-like conditions that include dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lisa received its name Monday to become the 12th named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season. Picking up tropical storm-force winds, Lisa is forecast to continue tracking west through the Caribbean Sea over the next couple of days, approaching the northern coast of Honduras on Tuesday and the coast of Belize on Wednesday, according to the hurricane center.