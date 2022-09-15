Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, packing winds of 50 mph with even higher gusts, was about 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands as it strengthened from a tropical depression Wednesday morning.

