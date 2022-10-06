The trial of Lori Vallow -- who is charged with murdering her two children, hiding their bodies and then reporting them missing -- is delayed again after the defense renewed its claim that Vallow is not competent to stand trial.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted for murder more than a year ago, but the trial was delayed over concerns about Vallow's competency. Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.