Four years after a synagogue attack that forever changed her life, Andrea Wedner hopes to inspire the next generation to root out antisemitism amid continued reports of anti-Jewish bigotry.

For weeks, Andrea and her husband, Ron Wedner, have been working with students at the Community Day School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The students' art projects are scheduled to be unveiled at a memorial ceremony Thursday on the anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting -- the deadliest assault on Jewish people in the United States.