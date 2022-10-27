CNN Exclusive: Treasury secretary says she's not seeing signs of a recession in the US economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, seen here on July 28, said on October 27 in an exclusive interview with CNN that she did not see signs of a recession in the near term as the US economy rebounded from six months of contraction.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in an exclusive interview with CNN that she did not see signs of a recession in the near term as the US economy rebounded from six months of contraction.

During a one-on-one interview in Ohio that aired on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," Yellen said the third quarter GDP data released Thursday underscored the strength of the US economy as policy makers urgently move to cool off pervasive and soaring inflation that has had a sharp effect on American views of the economy -- and endangered the Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill less than two weeks from the midterm elections.

