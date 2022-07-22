Treacherous heat paired with high humidity is likely to affect millions of Americans through the end of July

An aerial view of people gathered near a homeless encampment on July 21 in Phoenix, Arizona. Treacherous heat paired with high humidity is likely to affect millions of Americans through the end of July.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Scorching heat compounded by suffocating humidity is expected to persist through the end of the month in many parts of the US, where millions will likely endure temperatures in the triple digits.

More than 80 million Americans from the West to New England were under either heat warnings or advisories as of Friday morning.

CNN's Andy Rose, Judson Jones, Paradise Afshar, Dakin Andone, Amir Vera and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

