Travis McMichael gets 2nd life sentence for federal hate crime conviction in Ahmaud Arbery's killing

The three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery each could receive another life sentence on August 8, when they are due to appear in federal court in Georgia to learn how they will be punished for convictions on hate crime charges.

 Courtesy S. Lee Merritt

Travis McMichael, one of the three White men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 10 years after his federal convictions this year on interference with rights -- a hate crime -- along with attempted kidnapping and weapon use charges.

His father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan are due to be sentenced later Monday at the same Georgia courthouse on convictions of the same federal charges. All three already are serving life sentences for their convictions in state court on a series of charges related to the killing of the 25-year-old Black man, including felony murder.

