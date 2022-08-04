Transportation Department proposes new rules to make it easier for airline consumers to get refunds

Travelers walk with their luggage at San Francisco International Airport on July 1 in San Francisco, California. The US Department of Transportation has proposed changes to allow airline passengers to seek refunds under circumstances including major delays and Covid-19.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The US Department of Transportation has proposed changes to allow airline passengers to seek refunds under circumstances including major delays and Covid-19.

The department announced Wednesday proposed changes to federal agency rules that would allow passengers to seek a refund if an airline changes departure or arrival times for a domestic flight by three hours or more, changes the arrival or departure airport, changes or adds connections in a flight itinerary, or changes the type of plane being flown by the airline "if it causes a significant downgrade in the air travel experience or amenities available onboard the flight."

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.