A three-state area in the South faces a significant chance of severe weather that can produce tornadoes Wednesday, a day after storms and twisters killed at least two people and injured more than two dozen others in the region.

The southern storms are part of a massive system that also has been delivering heavy snow -- and in some places blizzard conditions -- in northern parts of the central US.

CNN's Derek Van Dam, Kevin Conlon, Rob Shackelford, Nouran Salahieh, Michelle Watson, Amanda Jackson, Paradise Afshar, Joe Sutton and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

Tags