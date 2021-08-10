Esposito was a goaltender in the NHL for 16 seasons from 1968 to 1984. After being a member of the 1968-69 Stanley Cup Champion Montreal Canadiens as a rookie, Esposito joined the Blackhawks, where he played the final 15 seasons of his NHL career.
"As we mourn with his wife Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn, we celebrate Tony's life and contributions to the Blackhawks and the community," Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement: "The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito. From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark -- both on the ice and in the community -- over the next 52 years."
Esposito was a six-time NHL All-Star, including five straight seasons between 1970 and 1974. He won the Vezina Trophy winner as the top goaltender in the league three times -- 1970, 1972, 1974 -- and was named the NHL's top rookie in 1970.
Esposito was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, following in the footsteps of his older brother Phil Esposito, who was inducted in 1984.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary," Wirtz said. "Four generations of our family -- my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I -- were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.
"It is a sad day for the Blackhawks and all of hockey. But with his wonderful family, let us celebrate a life well lived. Tony Esposito's banner will be part of the United Center forever, as will his legacy as a superstar, on and off the ice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.