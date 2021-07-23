Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony just hours away By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN Jul 23, 2021 Jul 23, 2021 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2020 Tokyo Olympics Asia Continents And Regions East Asia Japan Olympics Sports Events Summer Olympics Tokyo More News News 'Once in a thousand years' rains devastated central China, but there is little talk of climate change By Nectar Gan and Jessie Yeung, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 +31 Slideshows featured 30 breathtaking images from NASA's public library By Deborah Brosseau Stacker 2 hrs ago 0 News Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony just hours away By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNNUpdated 29 min ago 0 News Problems at China nuclear power plant are serious enough to warrant shutdown, French co-owner warns By Barbara Wojazer, Zachary Cohen, Michael Callahan and Jessie Yeung, CNN 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Latest Good morning! It's Friday, July 23, 2021. 'Once in a thousand years' rains devastated central China, but there is little talk of climate change Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony just hours away Problems at China nuclear power plant are serious enough to warrant shutdown, French co-owner warns The surreal lives of Arkansas nurses fighting Covid-19 inside the hospital and denial on the outside » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett police sergeant arrested on theft, violation of oath chargesNew principals appointed for Jones, Northbrook middle schoolsOutgoing Gwinnett Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks reflects on tenure after last regular school board meetingGwinnett County Public Schools increasing raises already planned for county's teachersGeorgia parents charged with murder after autopsy shows baby died of fentanyl overdoseOff-duty Auburn police officer Jacob Peek killed in head-on car wreckKentucky man drowns while paddle boarding near Buford Dam on Lake LanierJudge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBIGeorgia Tech mourning loss of Jack ThompsonGwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 18, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee home offers outdoor living at its bestPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 12-18MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's Summer Stage Concert featuring Broadway's Rock of Ages BandPHOTOS: Gwinnett Football Media DayGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 16-18GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 23-25 CommentedAgencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)New survey law says Florida will target professors who ‘indoctrinate’ students (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)Pinetree golf pro shot, killed on course previously worked at Summit Chase in Snellville (1) Featured Businesses Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which Harry Potter house do you belong in? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Gryffindor Slytherin Ravenclaw Hufflepuff I’ve never seen or read Harry Potter Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.