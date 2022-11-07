The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to grow to $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered -- just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.

There were no winning tickets sold for Saturday's drawing of an estimated $1.6 billion, already the highest lotto prize offered. The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

CNN's Chris Isidore contributed to this report.