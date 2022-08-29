The Artemis I launch has been scrubbed after the team was unable to work through an issue on one of the rocket's four engines. The next launch opportunity is on September 2, but whether or not another attempt is made that day depends on how testing goes.

The launch team still needs to troubleshoot the engine issue and will keep the rocket in its current configuration to gather data and assess what needs to be done.

