A tiny fish that lives in the icy waters off the coast of Greenland may be unassumingly small, but scientists have found it's exceptional in more ways than one.

The variegated snailfish is full of naturally occurring antifreeze proteins at previously unseen levels that help it survive in subzero waters, according to new research. The snailfish, known as Liparis gibbus, is also distinctive thanks to biofluorescence, which makes it glow in green and red.

