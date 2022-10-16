Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behavior, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.

CNN previously reported on the emu, who rose to fame after his owner, Taylor Blake, began posting videos documenting life on her small farm, Knuckle Bump Farms, in south Florida. Emmanuel repeatedly interrupted Blake's videos of other animals to peck at the camera and garnered millions of views in the process.