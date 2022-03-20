Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel By Melissa Alonso, CNN Mar 20, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina hotel Saturday.The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg.The identities of the victims were not released."Two other victims are at an area hospital for treatment," police said. Officials are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact FPD or submit a tip online.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities North America North Carolina Shootings Society Southeastern United States The Americas United States Fayetteville Police Department Shooting Hotel Police Law Touristic Facilities Telecommunications Victim Official More News News Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel By Melissa Alonso, CNN 51 min ago 0 News 1 killed and multiple wounded in overnight shooting in Dallas By Michelle Watson and Keith Allen, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News 4 people were shot in Austin's entertainment district By Michelle Watson, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game By Emmy Abbassi, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines +2 Atlanta Falcons bringing back versatile playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson Pecans give these cookies extra appeal Buford boys run Georgia's fastest all-time 400-meter relay; Shiloh boys win Christian Coleman Invitational Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise $30 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees {{title}} Latest Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel 1 killed and multiple wounded in overnight shooting in Dallas 4 people were shot in Austin's entertainment district Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game A man was fatally shot by his rescuer after falling in a South Carolina lake. The shooting has been ruled self-defense » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools names three new principalsNorthbound I-85 lanes fully reopened in Braselton after emergency bridge repairPeachtree Corners resident Sam Finelli earns ticket to Hollywood in headline-making American Idol auditionFormer UGA football player arrested for murder of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee CountyPursuit on Saturday ended in fatal crash in front of Lawrenceville police headquartersMost people don't know these possible signs of early Alzheimer'sSix golfers, coach from New Mexico college killed in crashFour bands that had hits in the 90s will perform in Peachtree Corners this yearHome of the Brave: What's next for Freddie Freeman?Freddie Freeman posts emotional farewell letter to Braves, fans CollectionsON THE MARKET: This Buford area home on Lake Lanier has us ready for summerWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 14Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 13, 2022Fastest-growing counties in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Grand opening of Two Cities Pizza in SuwaneePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 14PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 14IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 7-13These tasty burgers are on the menu for Gwinnett Burger Week March 13-19GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 18-20 CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 curriculum (2)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: March is National Peanut Month. What's your favorite way to eat peanuts? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: As peanut butter Roasted Raw Blanched Boiled Fried Powdered In a trail mix In a granola bar On a sundae In a brownie or cookie (or other dessert) Two words: peanut brittle I am allergic to peanuts. I eat peanuts in a different way than listed here. I don't like peanuts. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.