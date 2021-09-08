Three people arrested in connection with identity theft of Surfside condo victims By Kay Jones, CNN Sep 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people have been arrested in South Florida and accused of identity theft of victims of the Surfside condo collapse, a top prosecutor said Wednesday.There were seven victims in this case, five of whom are deceased, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a news conference.All seven had their identities stolen and purchases made after the collapse of the condo tower on June 24. "Cyber grave robbers did move very quickly after the collapse to grab what they could from deceased victims while families and friends were in absolute emotional turmoil," Fernandez Rundle said.Search and rescue teams scoured the site for weeks after 55 of the 13-story residential building's 136 units fell at around 1:30 a.m. that day. A total of 98 people, ranging in age from 1 to 92, died.The first identity theft report came July 9 from a sister of one of the victims who died, Fernandez Rundle said.The woman noticed her sister's mailing address was changed and replacement credit cards were mailed to a new address, Fernandez Rundle said. The sister also reported purchases and wire transfers.Rundle said that the suspects have stolen at least $45,000 and attempted to steal another $67,000 before being arrested. The suspects face several charges each, including identity theft and organized scheme to defraud. Based on the charges, she said they could face 15 to 30 years in prison.Bond has been set for $1 million for what Fernandez Rundle called the "main suspect" while the other two are being held on $500,000 and $430,000 bond each.Court and arrest records have not been posted at this time.The investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor said.Family members of other Surfside victims who suspect they are also victims of identity theft were encouraged to contact law enforcement.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +31 How in-house counsel salaries stack up Ironclad takes a look at how in-house counsel salaries compare in 29 states and Washington D.C., and at the economic conditions that drive those salaries. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2021 Florida Condominium Collapse Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Building And Structure Collapses Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Criminal Offenses Fraud And Financial Crimes Identity Theft Arrests Criminal Law Law And Legal System Law Enforcement Katherine Fernandez Rundle Accused Victim Crime Law More News +2 News alertfeaturedpopularurgent GBI investigating deaths of two murder suspects at Gwinnett jail By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 34 min ago 0 News Three people arrested in connection with identity theft of Surfside condo victims By Kay Jones, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +31 Slideshows featured How in-house counsel salaries stack up By Aine Givens Stacker 3 hrs ago 0 +2 News featuredurgent Authors Tim Westover and Alayne Smith to discuss their books, Lawrenceville history Thursday night From staff reports 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest GBI investigating deaths of two murder suspects at Gwinnett jail Three people arrested in connection with identity theft of Surfside condo victims Authors Tim Westover and Alayne Smith to discuss their books, Lawrenceville history Thursday night NASA astronaut helps family fulfill a 9/11 victim's dream Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGeorgia Department of Education honors six Gwinnett County schools for improving student performanceGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated'Joined in heaven' — Buford father of four dies of COVID-19 one week after wife killed in house fireAn ex-Marine sharpshooter said he killed a baby and 3 others because God told him to, affidavit statesGeorgia hit with COVID ‘spike’ ahead of home openerGwinnett Sheriff's Office T.R.A.C.E. Unit arrests four men on child-related sex crime chargesDALY: Answering Questions about murder hornets, joro spiders, and armywormsGwinnett transportation officials want to add five new bus routes and Snellvile microtransit in 2022 budgetCollins Hill grad Maya Moore named to WNBA's 25 greatest listJohns Creek man one of two sentenced for stealing millions from Synchrony Bank CollectionsON THE MARKET: This Suwanee estate features a guest home on four wooded acresMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 5, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 6GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 3-5PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 29, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: September is International Update Your Resumé Month. When was the last time you updated your resumé? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #UpdateYourResumeMonth Sponsored by GaJobSource.com You voted: I've updated my resumé in the last week. I've updated my resumé in the last month. I've updated my resumé in the last 3 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 6 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 12 months. It's been more than one year since I updated my resumé. I have never updated my resumé. I don't have a resumé. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.