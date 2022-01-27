Houston Police are searching for a suspect after three officers were shot and wounded Thursday.
"The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time," police tweeted.
The officers were taken to a hospital. A second tweet said: "Our three injured officers are in stable conditions."
CNN affiliate KTRK exclusively acquired video that appears to show the shootout begin. The station reported the video came from a surveillance camera and it shows a Dodge sports car crash as it tries to make a left turn. A police SUV brakes to a stop behind the car and one officer gets out, aiming a pistol at the car as the officer looks for cover.
Two other officers emerge from another SUV and run to the first patrol vehicle as rapid-fire gunshots can be heard. There appears to be a person in the open driver's door of the suspect vehicle.
After the flurry of gunfire, the officers run past the car in pursuit.
A community affairs representative told CNN by phone that they did not have more details on the circumstances of the shooting immediately available.
Stephen Hinson told CNN affiliate KHOU that he thought he heard "some type of crash" then what he estimated to be 50 gunshots.
"I looked out my window and I saw the officers running and I realized there was an officer down right in front of my town home."
The shooting comes four days after Cpl. Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 was fatally shot during a traffic stop. A suspect in that case was arrested in Mexico and returned to the Houston area on Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.