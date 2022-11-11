Three former Pennsylvania police officers each pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment for their involvement in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot after she was leaving a high school football game with her family, according to a spokesperson from the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Fanta Bility was killed in August 2021, when three police officers from Sharon Hill Borough fired shots which struck a car following an outbreak of gunfire as attendees were leaving the game, according to the Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer.