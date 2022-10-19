If you plan to dress up as a superhero or old-fashioned monster this Halloween, you probably won't be the only friendly neighborhood Spider-Man or fearsome fanged vampire on the block. They're two of the most popular costumes this October.

From beloved characters Harley Quinn and the "Stranger Things" gang to tried-and-true favorites like witches and dinosaurs, the most popular costume searches run the gamut from generic spooky to instantly recognizable IP, per Google Trends' Frightgeist, a tool that analyzes the most-searched costume ideas nationwide.