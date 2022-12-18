A year after his Tennessee home was burned down and a racial slur was spray-painted on his property, Alan Mays says he's still pleading with authorities for answers to what he's calling a hate crime.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed the family's seven-bedroom home in Ripley last November, but Mays says he's growing disillusioned as his family is now facing homelessness. "We were never given any kind of closure," the Iraq War veteran told CNN.

