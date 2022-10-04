Sure, Chananya Begun was surprised when he saw people on TikTok obsessing over a 2008 performance by the Miami Boys Choir, an Orthodox Jewish pop group led by his father, Yerachmiel Begun. But he wasn't that surprised.

After all, everything about it is ridiculously good. The soaring tween vocals! The funky sax break! The choreography! That's to say nothing of the rousing song, "Yerushalayim," or the era-specific silk shirts that really tie the whole thing together.