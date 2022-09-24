Police encounters with people dealing with mental health issues can go very wrong, very quickly. Often, the presence of a law enforcement officer can escalate the situation.

"A lot of people with special needs may not react very well to a police in uniform, but they may just react very well if a grandparent gets on the phone," said Westport, Connecticut Police Chief Fotios "Foti" Koskinas.

Programming note: CNN's annual "Champions For Change" TV special, featuring Chief Foti and 11 other community champions selected by CNN's anchors and reporters, premieres Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.