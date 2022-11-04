Never mind that Halloween is over, because "Halloween fireballs," as NASA calls them, can still be seen blazing bright in the night sky over the next few weeks, thanks to the Southern Taurids meteor shower.

The shower's estimated peak isn't until Saturday, November 5, according to EarthSky, and the Taurids are famous for producing the most and brightest fireballs — meteors that can appear brighter than the planet Venus.