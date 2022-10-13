Gina Montalto's parents simply clutched hands and cried as it was announced Thursday that a Florida jury recommended the Parkland school shooter should not be condemned to death.

Tony Montalto, Gina's father and president of the advocacy group Stand with Parkland, called it "yet another gut punch for so many of us who devastatingly lost our loved ones on that tragic Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."

CNN's Kevin Conlon, Devon M Sayers and Alta Spells contributed to this report.