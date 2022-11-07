Aftab Khan felt helpless when torrential floodwaters submerged a third of Pakistan, his home country.

Khan's hometown was completely underwater. His friend rescued a woman who had walked barefoot, carrying her sick child, through stagnant floodwaters for 15 miles. And Khan's own mother, who now lives with him in Islamabad, was unable to travel home on washed-out roads to check if her daughter was safe.

