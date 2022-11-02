For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.

And as the sun came up Tuesday, 22 hours later, it meant a new reality for the town that describes itself as "small town living, big town adventures." The unknown, now partly known, and the question of who, partly answered.

Drew Iden hosts and produces HLN's podcast "Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders." Listen here.