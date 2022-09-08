Before he was found dead outside his Las Vegas home last weekend, veteran investigative journalist Jeff German had written a series of stories about former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, including a piece he was writing about Telles at the time of his death. German's reporting uncovered claims of bullying within Telles' office, as well as an alleged inappropriate relationship.

Though he has not been publicly linked by police to German's death, Telles is being held on suspicion of murder, Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal Wednesday. CNN has reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and to Telles' office and is working to determine his legal representation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.