The youngest victim in this week's mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is a 16-year-old employee who reportedly used his first paycheck to buy his mother a gift before he was killed two days ahead of Thanksgiving.

Fernando Chavez-Barron, along with five other coworkers, was shot and killed Tuesday night when a manager opened fire in an employee break room during a meeting before killing himself, according to a social media post from the city of Chesapeake that publicly identified the teen on Friday.

