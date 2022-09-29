'The worst is yet to come': Russians rush to the borders amid draft fears

Russians rush to the borders amid draft fears. Around 10,000 Russians have been crossing the border into Georgia daily, according to the country's interior ministry.

 Vasco Cotovio/CNN

With one bag in each hand and another on his back, Denis makes his way up a hill on foot, having just crossed the border from Russia into Georgia.

"I'm just tired. That's the only thing I feel," the 27-year-old says as he tries to catch his breath.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.