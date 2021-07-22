The Tokyo 2020 Olympics By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN Jul 22, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2020 Tokyo Olympics Asia Continents And Regions East Asia Japan Olympics Sports Events Summer Olympics Tokyo More News News Surfside victims will not be asked to donate their real estate for the public good, judge says By Madeline Holcombe, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News Death toll rises as passengers recount horror of China subway floods By Nectar Gan and Zixu Wang, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Wildfires have erupted across the globe, scorching places that rarely burned before By Ivana Kottasová, CNN Photo editor Sarah Tilotta, CNNUpdated 3 min ago 0 News Teenager charged after allegedly changing yearbook to include Hitler quote and Boston Marathon bomber reference By Liam Reilly, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Latest Good morning! It's Thursday, July 22, 2021. Surfside victims will not be asked to donate their real estate for the public good, judge says Death toll rises as passengers recount horror of China subway floods Wildfires have erupted across the globe, scorching places that rarely burned before Teenager charged after allegedly changing yearbook to include Hitler quote and Boston Marathon bomber reference » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools increasing raises already planned for county's teachersGwinnett police sergeant arrested on theft, violation of oath chargesNew principals appointed for Jones, Northbrook middle schoolsOutgoing Gwinnett Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks reflects on tenure after last regular school board meetingGwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent positionGeorgia parents charged with murder after autopsy shows baby died of fentanyl overdoseKentucky man drowns while paddle boarding near Buford Dam on Lake LanierOff-duty Auburn police officer Jacob Peek killed in head-on car wreckLilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping centerGwinnett Sheriff's Office will hand out free book bags, school supplies at July 24 Back-to-School event CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 18, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee home offers outdoor living at its bestMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 16-18IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 12-18PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19PHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's Summer Stage Concert featuring Broadway's Rock of Ages BandPHOTOS: Gwinnett Football Media DayWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 12 CommentedAgencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)New survey law says Florida will target professors who ‘indoctrinate’ students (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)Pinetree golf pro shot, killed on course previously worked at Summit Chase in Snellville (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What should be done to provide relief for student loan borrowers? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Extend the moratorium past the current one, scheduled to end Oct. 2021. Lower the student loan rates. Cancel a portion of borrowers' student loan debt. Cancel all borrowers' student loan debt. Do nothing. Borrowers need to get back to paying their student loan debt. I don't know. I have another idea that's not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.