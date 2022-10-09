The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

"The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are excited to see the additional 3,478 acres to the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site which is providing security for the protection of our Sacred site," Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Governor Reggie Wassana told CNN in an email.