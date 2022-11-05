On its face, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' apology to Sacheen Littlefeather earlier this year appeared to be a long overdue righting of wrongs.

The actress and activist famously declined the best actor Oscar on Marlon Brando's behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards. In her 60-second speech, she introduced herself as Apache and spoke out against Hollywood's treatment of Native Americans. Over the years, she became an icon, saying in interviews that she was White Mountain Apache and Yaqui, that she participated occupation of Alcatraz and that she was blacklisted by the film industry.