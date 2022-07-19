The Texas commission that regulates the state's licensed law enforcement officers says it lacks the authority to act on the findings of the Texas House investigative committee's report on the Uvalde school massacre, which outlined a series of failures by multiple agencies.

"The findings of the House Investigative Committee report fall outside of our agency's purview," the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE, said in a statement.

