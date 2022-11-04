The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6 billion is Saturday

People purchase lottery tickets inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, on November 3.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.

The jackpot, which has a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million, "breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records," the participating California Lottery tweeted.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.