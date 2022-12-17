Some of our favorite space missions are closing out the year in a big way.

Artemis I made a literal splash(down) when it successfully returned to Earth on December 11. Engineers are studying the data collected by the Orion spacecraft now to prepare for the first crewed flight of Artemis II in 2024.

