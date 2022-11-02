The gunman who murdered 17 people in 2018 at a South Florida high school is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, bringing to a close an agonizing, monthslong trial in which a jury declined to recommend a death sentence.

Nikolas Cruz, 24, is due to face more of his victims in court before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally levies the sentence recommended last month -- an outcome that disappointed and angered many relatives of those he killed, including some who confronted Cruz Tuesday in court.